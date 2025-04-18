CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 19,908 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAPR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 33.9% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS DAPR opened at $35.26 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

