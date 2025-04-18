Mariner LLC Purchases 18,770 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

