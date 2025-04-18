Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Amber Foulkes Hilary Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Amber Foulkes Hilary bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -144.83%.

PNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd is a Canadian natural gas focused, exploration and production company. It is mainly engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company owns a Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Ghost Pine/Three Hills and Camrose/Viking areas of Central Alberta, several gas assets in Southeast Alberta and Southwest Saskatchewan, non-operated properties in the Sundance, Harmattan, and Garrington areas of Alberta and others.

