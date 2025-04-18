Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 169.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Trupanion worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 988.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $46,984.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,675.52. This trade represents a 36.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,629.76. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,792 shares of company stock worth $989,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -150.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

