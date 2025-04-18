Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,132 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,633 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,169 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after buying an additional 1,674,798 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,361,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,868,000 after buying an additional 1,642,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.