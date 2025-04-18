Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.72.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $251.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.27. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.