Jump Financial LLC Invests $3.72 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

