24,000 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Acquired by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELFB opened at $70.22 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 8.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BELFB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

