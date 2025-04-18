iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1,731.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $195.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.47 and a 200 day moving average of $209.78. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $229.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

