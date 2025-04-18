Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SRET traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,289. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

