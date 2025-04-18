Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Brookfield by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Brookfield by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.