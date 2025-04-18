GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 65,501 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 103.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,501 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.