GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

