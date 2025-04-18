Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 744.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 3.1% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

