Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Director David Vaughn Mosher Sells 200,000 Shares

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) Director David Vaughn Mosher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$164,000.00.

David Vaughn Mosher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, David Vaughn Mosher sold 50,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

TSE:ERD opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$325.24 million, a P/E ratio of -361.38 and a beta of 1.63. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$0.95.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

