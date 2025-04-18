XTX Topco Ltd Has $777,000 Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 241.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of G-III Apparel Group worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 198,647 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,094,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,672,000 after buying an additional 153,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

