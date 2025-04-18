Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Immunic Q1 Earnings

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Immunic in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst W. Wood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of IMUX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $88.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.91. Immunic has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Immunic by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 479,846 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Immunic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

