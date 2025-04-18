Devve 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $760,527.49 (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Devve has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Devve token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges. Devve has a total market cap of $11.17 million and $760,527.49 worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devve alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,487.45 or 0.99917543 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,064.65 or 0.99417526 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Devve

Devve’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial. The official website for Devve is www.devve.io. The official message board for Devve is medium.com/@devveecosystem. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 89,585,475.60953858 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.63456617 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $664,000.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.