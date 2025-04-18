Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,007,000 after acquiring an additional 870,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,054,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,906,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.31. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

