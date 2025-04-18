Farringdon Capital Ltd. Makes New $604,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Prologis by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,907,000 after buying an additional 179,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, April 7th. CJS Securities dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.32.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

