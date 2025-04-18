Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – April 17th

Salesforce, ServiceNow, Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, and Accenture are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that develop or utilize AI technologies to enhance products, services, or internal processes. These stocks represent firms that may be engaged in creating machine learning algorithms, robotics, natural language processing, and other AI-driven innovations, often seen as indicators of future technological growth and market disruption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $250.11. 2,200,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $240.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.38 and a 200-day moving average of $309.74.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $11.00 on Thursday, reaching $785.67. 631,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $862.65 and its 200-day moving average is $971.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 115.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,818,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,399,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $284.67. 902,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.70. The company has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

