Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,782 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Fiserv worth $110,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.79.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8 %

FI stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.