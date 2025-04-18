Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $5.76 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $207.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

