Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after buying an additional 859,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $31,605,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,140,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 335,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,653,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $2,421,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.18.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

