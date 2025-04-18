B. Riley Has Bullish Forecast for Teck Resources Q1 Earnings

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of TECK opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.81. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 950,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,528,000 after buying an additional 91,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $2,500,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

