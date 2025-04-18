Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:AAV Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAV. National Bankshares raised Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Shares of AAV opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.73.

In other news, Director Daniel Stuart Farb purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$271,849.50. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $500,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

