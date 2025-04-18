Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPEAF opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

