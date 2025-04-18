Capital One Financial Estimates Vital Energy Q1 Earnings

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $578.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 3,678.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,392,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $123,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at $880,900.62. This trade represents a 12.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

