ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources stock opened at C$27.52 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$21.44 and a 52 week high of C$29.90. The stock has a market cap of C$16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.