Alexis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,006 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,973,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,299,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,458 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

MAR opened at $220.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.42 and a 200 day moving average of $268.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

