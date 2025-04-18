Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Lifted by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $63.23 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

