AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.99. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

