Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 18,246 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,246 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $9,658,000. Sequent Planning LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

