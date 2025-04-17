Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

