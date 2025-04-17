Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and traded as low as $17.28. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $282.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

