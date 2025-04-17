Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $298.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $350.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

