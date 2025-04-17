Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Declines By 71.6%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the March 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tesco Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 229,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

