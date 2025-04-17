Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Declines By 71.6%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the March 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Tesco Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 229,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.
About Tesco
