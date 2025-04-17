Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,755,800 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 5,429,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,755.8 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TWODF remained flat at $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
