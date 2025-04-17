Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,755,800 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 5,429,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,755.8 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TWODF remained flat at $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

