Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Decreases By 55.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 17,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,106. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0534 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,370,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 78,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

