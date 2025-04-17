Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Decreases By 55.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of BSMQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 17,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,106. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0534 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
