ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.11, but opened at $68.32. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares last traded at $68.50, with a volume of 1,294,552 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Down 1.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.76.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.
