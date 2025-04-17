Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 24,825,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 61,060,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

