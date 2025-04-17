Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.