Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on Western Copper and Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of WRN opened at C$1.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$345.36 million, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.55. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.74 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

