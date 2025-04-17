Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $271,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 105,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 78,874 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 149,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 61,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 280,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

