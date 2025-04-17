Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $32.04 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 601,720 shares during the period. P E Global LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 114,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,646,000 after purchasing an additional 661,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,715,000 after buying an additional 94,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

