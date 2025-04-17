Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $33.14 Million Position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 664,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,141,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 8.52% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

