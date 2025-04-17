Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Fractyl Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GUTS opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.30. Fractyl Health has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fractyl Health

In related news, insider Jay David Caplan sold 22,346 shares of Fractyl Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $40,446.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,914.64. The trade was a 12.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 90,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $165,569.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,218.78. This trade represents a 15.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fractyl Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fractyl Health by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Fractyl Health by 54.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fractyl Health by 129.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fractyl Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

