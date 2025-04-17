Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Lowered to $13.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

NYSE PEB opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,879,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,597 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after buying an additional 1,260,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 1,058,664 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,788,000. Finally, Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,075,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

