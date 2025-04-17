Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Short Interest Update

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the March 15th total of 977,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Development

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Development by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,466,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 673,523 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Development Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ODV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 700,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,733. The stock has a market cap of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Osisko Development had a negative net margin of 1,817.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Development will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

