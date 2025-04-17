Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Up 284.6% in March

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,235,200 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the March 15th total of 1,621,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,176.0 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

