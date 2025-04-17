Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Up 284.6% in March

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,235,200 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the March 15th total of 1,621,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,176.0 days.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
